Yvonne G. Williams, 60, of Jacksonville, AR, formerly of Mound Bayou, died Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Baptist Springhill Medical Center in Little Rock, AR.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Mound Bayou with Chief Apostle D. Dewayne Rudd Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Azion M.B. Church Cemetery in Mound Bayou.

Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland followed by family hour from 6-7 p.m. and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church.

Survivors include daughters Toynicka Williams of Maumelle, AR, and Stephanie Williams of Cordova, TN; godson Alfred Brown of Jacksonville, AR; sisters Shirley McChester of Biloxi, Deborah Gant Walker of Mound Bayou; Lois Gant Toliver of Cleveland, Avis Gant (Reever) Bingham of Los Angeles, CA, Selma Gant Brooks, Sandra Gant, both of Jacksonville, AR, and Linda Gant Gibson of Vicksburg; brothers Lewrance Gant of Chicago, IL, L.C. (Brenda) Gant of Boyle, Van Gant of Phoenix, IL, and Roy M. Gant of San Diego, CA; 4 grandsons; and two granddaughters.

