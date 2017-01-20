Ophelia Pope Woods died Monday, January 16, 2017, at her home in Indianola.

Family viewing will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, January 20,2017, at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in Shaw. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Another visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at New Mt. Arria Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, at New Mt. Arria Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola with Pastor Dennis Woods officiating. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery in Shaw under the direction of Myrick Funeral Home of Kosciusko.

Mrs. Woods was preceded in death by her son C.O. Woods Jr.; her mother Ella King; her father James Pope; a brother Ray Beasley; and a grandchild Sharon Woods.

She is survived by her husband C.O. Woods Sr.; sons Ruben Woods, Edgar Woods, Dennis Woods, Michael Woods and Clarence Woods; daughters Arvelia Woods, Evelyn Woods, Darlean Woods-Davis, Irene Woods-Cotton and Demetres Woods; brothers Josh Breasley, Roosevelt Beasley and Mason Beasley; sisters Luvenia Grayson, Eloise Beasley and Annie Clinton; 18 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.