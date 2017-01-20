Mary L. Jones, 57, of Ruleville died January 15, 2017, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Greenwood.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. January 21, 2017, at Mt. Galilee M.B. Church in Ruleville with Rev. Johnnie Collier officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include daughters April Marks of Fayetteville, GA, and Ebony and LáFarrah Jones, both of Ruleville; brothers Eddie Jones Sr., Fred Jones and James Earl Jones, all of Ruleville, Harry Jones of El Paso, TX, and George Jones of Chicago; sisters Effie Horton of Cleveland, Loretta Simpson of Calumet City, IL, Mamie Wilson, Rita Jones and Luella Jones, all of Ruleville; and 6 grandchildren.