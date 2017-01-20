Annie B. Woodley, 92, died January 17, 2017, at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at United Baptist M.B. Church with Derrick Woodley officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland followed by family hour from 3-5p.m.

Survivors include sons James Ed Woodley and Avery Washington; daughters Mattie Mitchell, Ezella Akon, Marie Woodley, Viedale Washington, Delois Roy, Laura Danson and Marchetta Woodley; sisters Ozella Anderson, LuBertha Brown, Mary Parker and Hazel Howse; brothers Oliver Washington and Johnny Washington; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.