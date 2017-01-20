Johnnie Mae “Thelma” Smith, 74, of Chicago, IL, died January 6, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, at St. John in Lobdell. Burial will be in Old Morning Star Cemetery in Benoit.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include husband James Smith of Chicago; mother Mary Taylor; sons Don Lee of Chicago, Erwin Robinson of Los Angeles and Robert Lee of Nashville; daughters Francis Scott, Nicole Washington, Porshia Smith and Arielle Smith, all of Chicago; brothers James Johnson of Chicago and Leonard, Sidney and Micheal Taylor, all of Benoit; sisters Mable Johnson of Memphis, Hazel Brown, Mildred Gaston and Leslie Pittman, all of Chicago; and Margaret Roach of Madison, WI; and four grandchildren.