Mr. Thomas Garcia, 71, of Cleveland passed away Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Visitation will be held at from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Cleveland.

Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church with Father Kent Bowlds officiating. Interment will be in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Thomas was born February 18, 1945, in Gunnison to Selso Garcia and Odelia Guerra Garcia. He attended Rosedale High School. He moved to Cleveland and began working for Douglas and Lomason until the company closed, and continued his career at Quality Steel until his retirement. Thomas loved the outdoors, growing big gardens, and he was an avid baseball fan. His biggest joy in life was his grandchildren, and attending all of their activities including football, baseball, softball, cheerleading, and dance recitals. Family gatherings and swapping stories with his family and friends was always a big hit as his stories were always the biggest.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Selso Garcia and Odelia Guerra Garcia; siblings, Frank Garcia, Jimmy Garcia, Blas Garcia, Charles Garcia, Juanita Staples, Cathy Welty; and brother-in-law, JR Welty.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Wanda Hunt (Tommy) of Merigold; siblings, Sammy Garcia of Boyle, Maria Delahoussaye (John) of Merigold, Joe Garcia of Beulah, Beatrice Dunaway of NC, Eva Garcia of Cleveland, Johnny Garcia (Julie) of Mesquite, TX, Susan Gray (Mike) of Brandon, and Annie Garcia of Cleveland; grandchildren, Jerad Hunt and Mallory Hunt of Merigold; brother-in-law, David Staples of Malvina; sister-in-law, Tina Garcia of Wesson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Carlos Garcia, Vincent Delahoussaye, Tony Delahoussaye, James Staples, Daniel Staples and William Nassar.

The family request in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church P.O. Box 307 in Rosedale, MS 38769.

