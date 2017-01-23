Mrs. Virginia Amy Mouton, 96, of Benoit passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Visitation will be held at 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home. A Rosary will immediately follow beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2017, also at Ray Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held at 10-11 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately follow beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Tom Mullaly, Father Peter Nguyen, and Father Kent Bowlds officiating. Interment will be held in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Virginia Amy Mouton was born in Crowley, LA, on January 26, 1920, to Joseph and Louise Amy. She attended St. Michaels Elementary and High School where she graduated in 1938. She also attended Chenier Business College. She married R.C. Mouton in 1940 and was a devoted wife and homemaker. In 1950, she and her husband moved to Bolivar County in Mississippi where he was a pioneer in rice farming.

Mrs. Mouton was active in the Bolivar County Home Demonstration Club, as well as, promoting rice in Mississippi. She was an active member of the Bolivar Medical Hospital Auxiliary for many years. The Mississippi Delta Chapter of DAR was also very close to her heart. She held many offices in the DAR, and was very active in the Chapter throughout her life. Mrs. Mouton was a devout member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw. She spent much of her time volunteering, and traveling with friends and family. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she was very close.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Louise Amy; her husband of 39 years, R.C. Mouton; four brothers, Ed, Henry, Lawrence, and Leroy; three sisters, Billie, Hazel, and Ruby.

Mrs. Mouton is survived by her loving daughters, Judy Clemons (Jim) and Virginia Denson (Joe); grandchildren, Jill Campbell, Amy Plummer, Susie Clemons, Ginny Tindle, Joe B. Denson III (Danita), and Julia Ann Crews; great-grandchildren, Stuart Campbell, Chloe Campbell, Hayley Horn Brooks (Matthew), Jeffrey Plummer, Jamie Plummer, Aubrey Plummer, Jenna Lewis, Landon Tindle, Logan Tindle, Emily Denson, Darby Denson, and Anna Chloe Crews; and she also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, as well as family friends.

Special thanks to Alberta Giles for many years of friendship and care. Also thanks to Patricia Cannon for her love and care.

Pallbearers will be Joe B. Denson, III, Matthew Brooks, Lexie Horn, William Morris, Allen Morehead, and Travis Satterfield.

Honorary pallbearers will be Darby Denson, Landon Tindle, Jeffrey Plummer, and Stuart Campbell.

In memory of Mrs. Mouton, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw, MS.

