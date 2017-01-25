Ms. Susie Lee Hardy, 86 of Shaw passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Delta Regional Medical Center, Greenville.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017, at Springhill M.B. Church in Shaw. Another visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Arria Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Mt Arria Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola with Rev. Clifford D. Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill M.B. Cemetery, east of Shaw.

Arrangements are being handled by Myrick Funeral Home in Kosciusko and flower arrangements may be sent to T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Ms. Hardy was preceded in death by her daughters Doris Woods-Askew and Mary Woods-Shaffer.

Ms. Hardy leaves to cherish her memories six children Leepold Woods Jr., Beatrice (James) Wadlington Sr., Perry Woods, Verna Woods, all of Shaw, Thetis Hardy of Indianola, Searcy (Mildred) Woods of Chicago, IL; one son-in-law, Albert Shaffer of West Point; three stepchildren, Daniel (Erma) Perkins of Jackson, Mary Lee (John) Jordan of Oaklawn, IL, and Freddie Wadlington of Shaw; one sister, Vera Thompson of Chicago, IL; one sister-in-law, Mary (Thomas) Byrd of Shaw; two brother-in-laws, C.O. Woods and David Woods of Indianola; twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.