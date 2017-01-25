Ruby Nell Sterling, 85, of Shelby, formerly of Rosedale, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Shelby Nursing & Rehab.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2017, from 5-6 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Elnora Littleton will officiate the service.

Ruby Nell was born on July 10, 1931, to Tollie and Lucille May in Bentonia. She lived in Bentonia until her early adulthood when she moved to Pickens. It was there that she met and married Bufford Morris Brister. They had one child. Ruby Nell later married Clifford Sterling. Clifford Sterling passed away in 1999. Ruby Nell later moved to Rosedale. She worked for Amco for 18 years as a Die Setter. Ruby Nell also had been a worker on the farm. She attended Changing Life Ministries in Rosedale. She loved to sew, read and work puzzles.

Ruby Nell was preceded in death by her parents Tollie and Lucille May; her husbands Bufford Morris Brister and Clifford Sterling; and her brothers George Upton and J T Wynn.

Ruby Nell is survived by her son Ernest Eugene Brister (Trudy) of Rosedale; grandson Robert E Brister (Stephanie) of Shaw; great-grandchildren Skylar Grace Brister of Shaw and Tucker Joel Brister of Shaw; and a host of other extended family.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38501.

