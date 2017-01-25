Vernell Hutton Sr., 82, of Cleveland died January 20, 2017, at Joy Health and Rehab in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Old St. Phillips in Cleveland with burial following in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland with family hour from 5-6 p.m.

Survivors include sons Lorenzo Carver and Danny Hutton, both of Indianapolis, IN, Carl Hutton of Carrolton, GA, Vernell Jr. and Calvin Hutton Sr., both of Cleveland; daughters Brenda Coleman, Deloris Grainer and Marshal Young, all of Cleveland, and Sharonda Woods of Indianapolis, IN; brother Giles Hutton Sr. of Miami; 29 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and a host of great-great-grandchildren.