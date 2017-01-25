Bernice R. Gill, 84, died January 18, 2017, at Shelby Nursing and Rehab.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, at St. Andrews in Shelby with Rev. Eugene Andrew officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Survivors include sons Eddie B. Robinson Jr. of Buffalo, NY, Issac Robinson of Cleveland and David Lee Garmon of Temple, TX; daughters Georgia Young, Marsha Scott and Mary Gorman, all of Shelby, and Majorie Davis of Holly Ridge; brothers Tony Rivers Jr. of West Memphis, AR, and Ike Rivers of Grand Rapids, MI; sisters Martha Rivers of West Memphis, AR and Glady Rivers of Shelby; 22 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren.