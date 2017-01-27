Melvin Earl Mobley, 52, of Rosedale died Friday, January 20, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Changing Your World Ministries in Rosedale with Rev. Ronald Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Green Cemetery in Rosedale under the direction of Redmon Funeral Home in Greenville.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.