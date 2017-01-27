Nathaniel Smith Jr., 64, of Gunnison died Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Gospel Temple A.M.E. Church in Rosedale with Rev. Calvin Stancil officiating. Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery in Gunnison.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Rosedale.