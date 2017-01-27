Preasley Flakes Sr., 75, of Cleveland
Preasley Flakes Sr., 75, of Cleveland died Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center Long Term Care in Cleveland.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.
Survivors include wife Beatrice Flakes of Cleveland; sons Nigel Flakes and Ira McCord, both of St. Louis, MO, Kirk Flakes of Ruleville and Steve Flakes of Cleveland; daughter Patricia Williams of Atlanta, GA; brothers Vinston Flakes of Kenner, LA, and Theatrice Flakes of Cleveland; sisters Alpha Marie Flakes Johnson of Cleveland, Yvonne Flakes Jackson of Lancaster, CA, and Frenchie Flakes Luckett of Mobile, AL; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.