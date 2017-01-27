Willie M. Craig-Taylor, 63, of Cleveland died Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Graveside service was at 11 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2017, at Old St. Phillips M.B. Church Cemetery in Cleveland with Rev. Roosevelt Richardson officiating.

Survivors include brother Wade Craig of Cleveland; sisters Lela Craig of Memphis, TN, and Lena Williams of Cleveland; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

