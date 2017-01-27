Diana Drake-Diggs, 59, of Shaw died Friday, January 20, 2017, at Baptist Systems Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Mt. Tabor in Shaw with Rev. Larry King officiating. Burial will be in Ray’s Memorial Gardens under the direction of Dillon Funeral Home in Leland.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017, at Mt. Tabor and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.

She is preceded in death by her mother Mae Frances Lanney; husband Porter Diggs Jr.; and a sister Linda Gale Drake.

Survivors include sons Caleb Diggs and Calvin Diggs; stepdaughters Gloria Anderson, Bridgette Smith, Michelle Lewis and Priscilla Martin; stepsons Porter Diggs, Von Diggs, DeWayne Diggs and Mandra Diggs; sisters Jessie Lanney and Sheila Bell; brothers Larry Drake, Willie Lanney and Leo Drake; sister-in-law Ethel Mae Johnson; brother-in-law Larry Bell; aunt Anna Mae Williams; uncle Jimmy Drake; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.