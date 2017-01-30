Mrs. Joann “Ma Maw” Andrews, 80, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services immediately followed beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Terrel Stringer officiating. Interment was in Delta Heights Cemetery.

Mrs. Andrews was born in Boyle on August 16, 1936, to John Phillip Miller and Emma Dora Smith. On June 20, 1954, she married Thomas E. Andrews at Providence Baptist Church in Cleveland. Mrs. Andrews was a member of the Red Hat Society and Skene Baptist Church, which she loved very much. She enjoyed tending to her garden and flowers and also dancing when she had the chance. Mrs. Andrews loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Phillip Miller and Emma Dora Smith; brother, Hoyt Miller; and sister, Marie Abney.

Mrs. Andrews is survived by her husband, Thomas E. Andrews; sons, Travis E. Andrews (Donna) of Boyle and Lamar Andrews (Connie) of Boyle; sister, Diane Stokely (Steve) of Del Rio, TN; brother, Bob Miller (Barbara) of Alabama, Ralph Miller (Nan) of New Albany, Leon Miller of Mt. View, AR, Lamar Miller (Joann) of Duck Hill, and Earl Miller of Conroe, TX; grandchildren, Megan Barnes (Chris) of Clinton, Luke Andrews (Morgan) of Boyle, and Blake Andrews (Casey) of Boyle; great-grandchildren, Miller and Park Andrews, Anya Barnes, Rafe and Mary Austin Andrews; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Daniel Roach, Jeff Andrews, Todd Andrews, Calvin L. “Scoots” Miller, Chris Barnes, Charles Dana, and Bin Andrews. Honorary Pallbearers were Luke Andrews, Blake Andrews, and Megan Barnes.

Memorials made to the Skene Baptist Church.

