Mitchell Anthony "Tony" Terry, 58

Tony Terry, 58, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN, January 25, 2017.

The family held a memorial service honoring Tony's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Tony was born in Columbus on January 23, 1957, to the late Jesse Terry and Shirley Baker Terry. Tony was a professional truck driver during his lifetime.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Terry of Hernando; his children Andrew Smith of Harmontown, Stephanie Andrews of Byhalia, and Corrie Conrad of Portland, OR; siblings Debbie Terry Sibley, Barry Terry and Don Terry all of Batesville; and 2 grandchildren.