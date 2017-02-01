Pauline Johnson, 79, of Ruleville passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at her home.

Visitation was Friday, January 27, 2017, from noon until 2 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Greg Chamblee officiated the service.

Pauline was born on February 1, 1937, to Arthur and Myrtle (Cusar) Sanford in Charleston. She attended school in Webb. Pauline later married Bobby Leigh Johnson Sr. In her younger years she worked at several restaurants.

Pauline lived with her son, Frankie Allen Hutchinson and her granddaughter, Felicia Hutchinson.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Sanford and Myrtle Sanford, Ed Sanford and Brucine Dehammer.

Pauline is survived by daughter, Phyllis Laffoon of Boyle; son, E.J. Jennings Jr. of Boyle; son, Bobby Johnson Jr. of Wisconsin; daughter Vickie Taylor of Cleveland; son Albert Johnson of Georgia; son Frankie Allen Hutchinson of Ruleville; daughter, Cynthia Champion Young of Tupelo; brother, Charles Sewell of Cleveland; sister, Margarett Hutchinson of North Carolina; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Honorary pallbearers were Austin Cain Smith and Willie Young.

