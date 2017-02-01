Charles L. Robinson Sr., 63, of Ruleville died Thursday, January 26, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at New Sweet Kingdom Church in Ruleville with Rev. Willie Rounds officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017, at the funeral home and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include sons Charles Lee Robinson Jr. of Lambert and Jarvis Robinson of Ruleville; daughters of JaCara Robinson and Melissa Hall, both of Ruleville; father Monroe Nixon of Drew; sisters Johnnie Mae Bracey, Mamie Bracey, Mary Bracey and Ruby Bracey, all of Drew; brothers Clance Bracey and Willie Bracey, both of Drew; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

