Funeral services for Betty Jean Terry, 65, of Greenville, formerly of Mound Bayou, will be Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Hinds Street M.B. Church, Greenville.

She died January 21, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center, Greenville.

Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery under the direction of Bush Funeral Services, Leland.

Visitation will be Friday, February 3, 2017, from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pastor Thomas Morris officiating.