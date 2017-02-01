David “Shanke” Lee Tanner Sr., 73, of Shelby died January 23, 2017, at Merit Health of Clarksdale.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Lampton Street Church of God in Mound Bayou. Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery in Gunnison.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Survivors include wife Barbara Tanner of Shelby; sons Ollie L. Tanner of Anchorage, AK, Dennie F. Tanner of Tupelo, Kersty J. Tanner of Beulah, Terell L. Tanner and Davis Jr., both of Shelby; daughters Nellie V. Pleasant Slexcia A. Wilder of Jackson, Bessie and Barbara Pleasant of Shelby, Kathie Pleasant of Long Beach, CA; brothers Thomas Brown of Rosedale, Leonard Shelby of Cincinnati, OH, Johnnie Osborne of San Antonio, TX, and Freddie Brown of Peoria, IL; sisters Eddie B. Evans of Rosedale and Lubertha Jenninngs of Gunnison; 27 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.