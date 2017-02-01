Barbara Hicks, 71, of Duncan died Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 20 17, at Second Pleasant Valley Church in Duncan with Pastor Richard Hudson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery under direction of Delta Burial Corporation in Clarksdale.

Visitation will be from Friday at the funeral home in Clarksdale and an hour before the service on Saturday.