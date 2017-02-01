James Thomas, 74, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017, at Delta Burial Inc. in Mound Bayou.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Merigold.

He was born on January 15, 1943, in Merigold.

James Thomas was preceded in death by a brother Andrew Chase.

He is survived by his companion for over 27 years Aggie Phillips of Merigold; two stepdaughters Diane Phillips of Renova and Lisa Phillips of Memphis, TN; stepson Roosevelt Phillips Jr. of Memphis, TN; mother Mary Chase of Merigold; seven sisters Dorothy Carter and Diann Chase of Mound Bayou, Sandra Chase and Brenda (Harold) Hill of Renova, Hattie (Walter) Smith of Merigold, Geraldine Cole of Denver, CO, and Barbra (Ricky) Hunt of Memphis, TN; five brothers Willis (Cora) Walker of Chicago, IL, Robert Chase of Mound Bayou, David Chase of Merigold, Sammie (Earnestine) Chase of Cleveland and K.T. Chase of Renova; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.