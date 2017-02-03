Nicole Horne Reynolds, 32, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Nicole, affectionately known as “Nikki,” was born November 29, 1984, in Greenville and was the daughter of Jimmy and Sheila Doster Horne. Nikki was raised in Sunflower and was a graduate of North Sunflower Academy in Drew and was a member of Ruleville Church of God. On April 17, 2004, Nikki married her very best friend Donnie and together, they made their home in Cleveland. She was a receptionist at Cleveland Eye Clinic.

Nikki was a beautiful person and always had the most beautiful smile. She had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. Nikki loved her family with all her heart and was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. She loved photography and pulling pranks on her friends and family. Nikki was truly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dennis and Beatrice Doster and Riley and Verbie Lee Horne; and her childhood best friend and cousin, Heather Knight.

Nikki leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Donald Gene “Donnie” Reynolds, III; parents, Jimmy and Sheila Horne of Sunflower; daughter, Maddie Grace Reynolds of Cleveland; two sons, Caleb Reynolds and Preston Reynolds of Cleveland; two brothers, Stevie Horne of Southaven and Jeremy Horne and his wife Christy of Indianola; her cousin that she loved as a sister, Hannah Myers of Ruleville; cousins that she loved as children, Michael, Lena, and Layla Morris; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 4, 2017, from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial will follow in Indianola City Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola is in charge of arrangements.

