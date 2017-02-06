Geraldine Opal McAlpine Daniels, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at St. Dominic's Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the New Cleveland Cemetery. Rev. Clarence Edwards will officiate the services.

Geraldine was born on August 1, 1928, to Clyde and Edna Streeter Martin in Vardaman. She was later adopted and changed her name to Geraldine Streeter McAlpine after her mother remarried. She attended school at Riverside. She met her husband Robert Daniels as a pen pal during the Korean War and was married in May 1953 in Hollandale. Most people knew her as Granny or the peacock lady. Geraldine worked at Ludlow in Indianola and retired from Baxter Healthcare in Cleveland. Geraldine was a member of Yale Street Baptist Church. She loved gardening and raising birds. Geraldine loved children and was a foster mother to many children.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Cleon McAlpine Sr. and Edna Streeter McAlpine; and her husband Robert Edward Daniels.

Pallbearers will be Ray Daniels, Robert Daniels, Stacey Oswalt, Charles Daniels, James Kirby and Gary Kirby.

Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Fancer, Billy McAlpine, Jr., Steve McAlpine and Frank McAlpine.

Geraldine is survived by sons David (Joan) Daniels of Greenville and Raymond (Cathy) Daniels of Cleveland; brothers, Cleon McAlpine Jr. of Duck Hill, Billy McAlpine of Starke, FL, and Earl McAlpine of Waynesville, NC; sister Nadine Hall of Honorville, AL; 5 grandchildren Amanda (Stacey) Oswalt, Robert (Rebecca) Daniels, Ray (Kristy) Daniels, Charles Daniels, Melissa (Andrew) Fancher; 5 great-grandchildren Emma Oswalt, Lauren Daniels, Jacob Daniels, Lottie Daniels, Aubrey Grace Fancher; foster children Maggie Kirby Gilbert, James Kirby, Kim Kirby Medders and Gary Kirby; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children 2500 North State Street Jackson, MS 39216.

