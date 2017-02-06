Mr. Lero Kelly Sanders, 95, passed away on February 5, 2017, at Joy Health and Rehab in Cleveland.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Church of God in Cleveland.

Celebration of Life Services will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at Church of God with Rev. Greg Chamblee officiating. Interment will be in Delta Heights Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Mr. Sanders was born on August 21, 1921, to George W. Sanders and Louetta Whiznant Sanders in Kilmichael. On February 14, 1942, he married his beloved wife Eunice Lorene Lott in Indianola. Mr. Sanders spent his days working as a farmer and manufacturer when he wasn’t on the job he enjoyed working on TV sets. Other things he enjoyed were shooting pistols, playing guitar, working in the yard, gardening, hunting, and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents George W. Sanders and Louetta Whiznant Sanders; and three sister, Opal Owens, Dessie Browning, and Lora Scarborrough.

Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife of almost 75 years Eunice Sanders of Cleveland; children, Rachael Tounzen (Morris) of Cabot, AR, Carolyn Webster (Oscar) of Cleveland and Linda Stevenson (Dan) of Grenada; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Brandon Tounzen, David Tounzen, Corey Tounzen, Terry Tounzen, Nicholas Bazyk, Joseph Brackin, Benjamin Thurgood, and Marc Thurgood.

In memory of Mr. Sanders, the family requests that donations be made to Church of God in Cleveland.

