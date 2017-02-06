George Lake DeLoach III, 52, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at his home in Dallas, TX.

Private graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017, in Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton with Rev. Brad Beckwith officiating.

Lake was born in Greenville on February 3, 1964, to George Lake DeLoach Jr. and Sara Nelle Alston DeLoach. He graduated from Cleveland High School and during those years became an Eagle Scout. Lake then continued his education at Northwest Community College, and went on to major in communications at Mississippi State University. Lake enjoyed all sports, primarily football and especially loved Mississippi State games. He was a sportscaster in several different sports throughout the years for football, baseball, and basketball. He was also a licensed HAM radio operator, and in the past he loved interacting on the CB radio. Other things Lake enjoyed were going out on his boat and fishing. He owned and operated an online radio antenna business and worked many years in computer technology. “Lakie,” as known by his friends and family, was successful in his endeavors in life just as he will be in heaven. Lake was admired by many. He was generous in sharing his love with friends and family.

Lake is preceded in death by his mother Sara Nelle DeLoach.

He is survived by his father George Lake DeLoach, Jr.; sisters, Sara DeLoach of Canton and Denise Goble; nephew, David Goble; and niece, Caroline Goble.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your charity of choice.

