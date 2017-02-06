Mr. Joe Frank Harris, 79, of Cleveland passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, at North Sunflower Medical Center. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. Brad Beckwith officiating. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Mr. Harris was born in Gunnison on December 12, 1937, to Edward and Maggie Harris. He graduated from Gunnison High School where he showed his love for baseball by playing during his time there. He enjoyed talking to people, playing dominoes and cards, shooting pool, and fishing. He was a farmer for over 50 years, and after his retirement he used his skills in his garden where he grew vegetables. With an inventers mind, he loved to tinker with things and try to figure out ways to create things that would help others.

He is preceded in death by his parents Edward Harris and Maggie Harris; son Joseph Harris; granddaughter Grace Harris; and brother Kenneth Harris.

Mr. Harris is survived by his children Mark Harris (Suzanne) of Jackson, TN, Michael Harris of Jonesboro, AR, Whitney Rook of Cabot, AR, Missy Scruggs of Charleston, SC, Heidi Ford of Memphis, TN, Chris Harris (Dana) of Cleveland, Jason Harris (Laura) of Cleveland, and Bradley Harris (Denise) of Cleveland; 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Wanda Fowler of Greenville, Edeen Galbreath of Natchez, and Martha Baptiste of Horn Lake; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Pallbearers will be Danny Smith, Bill Findley, Billie Bassie, Bobby Newsome, Chuck Balducci and Billy Deel.

