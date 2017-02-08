James Lamar Pearson, 60, of Gunnison passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Gunnison Baptist Church.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Gunnison Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Robison officiating.

Lamar was born in Rosedale on August 21, 1956, to James William Pearson and Beatrice Montez Pearson. On January 19, 1990, he married Debbie Yarbrough in Cleveland. Lamar joined the Marines after high school. He worked at Oxberry Wildlife Managements Hunting Club in Holcomb for 23 years as a caretaker. Lamar loved his wife, children, and grandchildren, and their little dog Hunter with all of his heart. Their marriage of 27 years was the happiest to both Lamar and Mrs. Pearson. Lamar was an avid hunter, fisher and trapper. He was a member of Gunnison Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents James William Pearson and Beatrice Montez Holcombe Pearson, and his niece Jamie Renne Dorsey.

Mr. Pearson is survived by his beloved wife Debbie Yarbrough Pearson; son, Robert Aaron Pearson (Nicole); daughters, Michelle Brown (Jerry) and Stephanie Russell (Lee); sister, Brenda Nethery (Jimmy); brother, Duane Pearson; and six grandchildren, Emily Ann Brown, Alexis Lee Brown, Jerlyn Grace Brown, Christopher James Russell, Wyatt Hayward, and Evelyn Rose Pearson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Newton, Jerry Russell, Jimmy Russell, Caroll Pearson, and Jimmy Nethery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.rayfuneralhome.net