George Randall Vines, 79, of Hermitage, TN, died February 4, 2017.

Mr. Vines was a native of Kosciuscko. He was a 1956 graduate of Cleveland High School in Cleveland and attended Delta State University. Mr. Vines was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church. He was employed in the insurance industry for many years and was the former owner of Sunrise Market in Ashland City, TN.

Mr. Vines was the son of the late, George Lee and Hazel Williams Vines. He was also preceded in death by an infant brother.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Dale McCaleb Vines; daughters Jennifer Milele and Dede Vines; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are under Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, TN; www.bondmemorial.com.