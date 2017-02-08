Johnnie Mae Robinson, 78, died Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at New Bethel M.B. Church with Rev. John Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include the Rev. Robert P. Scott Sr., Nellie J. Scott, Rosie Kimbley and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.