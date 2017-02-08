Riley Riddell Mitchell, 56, died Sunday, February 6, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dwight Barker officiating. A viewing will be after the service.

Survivors include Bob Mitchell, Connie Devine, Portia Lackey, Eugene Lackey, Nicole Mitchell, Eartis Mitchell, Kendall Howze, Karmelia Sanders, Amy Williams, Rachel Williams and Lekisha Richardson.