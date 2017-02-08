MC “Doug” Pendleton, 73, of Shelby died January 31, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland followed by family hour from 6-7 p.m.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Community Chapel Assembly of God with Rev. Curtis Hooper officiating. Interment will be in Hooper Chapel in Duncan.

Survivors include wife Jacqueline Pendleton of Shelby; sons Patrick, Marvin and MC Pendleton of Alligator and Christopher Pendleton of Toledo, OH; daughters Kathy Pendleton, Veronica Starks, Kashelia McClinton, all of Elkhart, IN, Felicia Pendleton of Alligator, Melonie Davis of Mound Bayou, Meneka Cooper, Jakira Davis and Jamelmeniquie Hoy, all of Shelby; brothers Troy Brown of Atlanta, GA, Roosevelt and Ray Pendleton of Chicao; sisters Grace McGee, Betty Crawford, Thelma Townsend, Billie Pendleton and Annetta Hosley, all of Chicago; and a host of other relatives and friends.