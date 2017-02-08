Rehoma “Below” Spivey, 68, of Ruleville died February 2, 2017, at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville.

Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Macedonia COGIC in Ruleville followed by the funeral service with Bishop Rehoma Spivey III officiating. Burial will be in Delta Heights in Cleveland.

He is survived by sons Rehoma Spivey III of Cleveland, Kenneth Spivey of Grenada and Demetric Spivey of Memphis; daughter Thelmetres Jones of Ruleville; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

