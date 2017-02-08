Emma Jane Myers, 86, passed away February 2, 2017, at CMC-Mercy, Charlotte, NC.

She was a wonderful mother, a devoted wife and servant of the Lord.

Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, with Rev. Bobby Turner officiating. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Emma Jane was born March 19, 1930, to Jack and Lois Gilliam of Symonds. She had three brothers, Foster, Billy and Bobby, and one sister, Johnie.

She married Lonzo Chester Myers Sr. on August 8, 1947, in Leland.

Emma Jane loved to cook, sew and garden. As a young girl in 4-H, she won a blue ribbon at state for her biscuits for which she was always proud and we all enjoyed them. When she married Chester in 1947, they eloped and Emma Jane left her mother a note in the baking soda box saying, “When you read this message, I will be married to Lonzo Chester Myers Sr.” and when they returned, her father Jack said to our Dad, “You better be married.”

Emma Jane and Chester established their home in Merigold and started their family. She worked at Kroger while her children were young to help support her family. In 1964, Emma Jane and Chester and other family members were in a tragic car accident leaving Chester a quadriplegic. Emma Jane took loving care of her husband for the next 36 years until his passing in November 9, 1998.

Emma Jane was passionate about serving the Lord. As a member of the Merigold Baptist Church, she was an active choir member and loved to teach and help with the children’s Sunday school classes, Vacation Bible School, Christmas programs and was also an active member of the Women’s Missionary Union.

She was a strong woman who leaned on her faith in the hardest of times and appreciated all things in her life. When her name is mentioned, it is often said, “She is a fine Christian woman!”

Emma Jane is preceded in death by her husband Lonzo Chester Myers Sr.; her son, Lonzo Chester Myers Jr.; her mother and father, Lois and Jack Gilliam of Merigold; and brothers Foster and Billy Gilliam, also of Merigold.

She is survived by daughters Barbara Dennis and Jo Ann Smith of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters and grand sons-in-law, Ashley and Bud Bryant of Raymondville, MO, May and Jim D’Alexander of Atlanta, GA, K.C. and Stuart Paulk of Columbia, SC, and Leslie and Jared Burrell of Grenada; nine great-grandchildren Laney, Emma and Cody Bryant of Raymondville, MO, Ava, Cade and Mary D’Alexander of Atlanta, GA, Carson and Ethan Paulk of Columbia, SC, Anakate Burrell of Grenada; one sister Johnie Lett of Columbus; and one brother Bobby Gilliam of Southaven.

