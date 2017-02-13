Funeral Services for Pearlie Mae Simpson-Cooper of Chicago, IL, formerly of Shaw, will be Saturday, February 11, 2017, 11 a.m. at Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church, Chicago, IL.

She departed this life Sunday, February 5, 2017, at her home.

Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery under the direction of Golden Gate Funeral Home, Chicago, IL.

She was born December 6, 1943, to the late Emanuel Simpson Sr. and Clemmie M. Greenwood-Simpson in Shaw.

She is survived by her children Brenda Simpson-Dennis, Victor Cooper, Patrick Cooper, Patricia Cooper-Hampton all of Chicago, IL; her siblings Henry Sherrill Canton, Vera Simpson Shaw, Victoria Simpson-Douglas Greenville, and Christine Simpson-Love Shaw; and a host of other relatives and friends.