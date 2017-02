Ella B. Smith of Rosedale died Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Rosedale.

Funeral service will be at 11a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Changing Your World Ministries in Rosedale with Rev. Ronald Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Green Cemetery in Rosedale.