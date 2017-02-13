Charles T. Bronner, 60, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Shelby, died January 27, 2017, in Phoenix.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Zion Grove M.B. Church in Shelby with Rev. Tyrone Miller officiating. Burial will be in Shelby Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. followed by family hour from 5-6 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby and beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include mother Hattie Bronner of Shelby; wife Earnestine Bronner of Phoenix, AZ; son Carlos Bernell Bronner of Phoenix; daughters Jaunice Nicole Bronner and Kalandra Shantice Bronner, both of Phoenix; brothers Jesse Collins of Lakeland, FL, James Bronner Sr., David Bronner of Shelby, William Edward Bronner Jr. of Hernando, Willie Bronner of Southaven and Samuel Bronner of Dallas, TX; sisters Hattie George and Lucy Bronner of Shelby and Emma Williams of Jackson; one grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.