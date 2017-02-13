Robert Collins of Schlater died January 30, 2017, in Schlater.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Christ Temple in Shaw with Rev. Heron Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland followed by family hour from 5-6 p.m.

Survivors include Irene Collins of Shaw; sons Terry Collins of Schlater, Tony Collins of Greenwood and Terrance Hodges of St. Louis, MO; daughter Recythia McGee of Cleveland; brothers Johnny and Edward Collins of Shaw and Sylester Collins of Memphis, TN; sisters Ann Marie Hardy of Shaw, Hazel Phillip of Chicago, IL, Ethel Mae Banks of St. Louis, MO, Mae Frances Madison of Shaw and Elizabeth Phillips of Shaw; 33 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.