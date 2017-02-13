Marjorie Ray Hankins, 76, of Cleveland passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017, in Southaven at her daughter's home.

Visitation was Monday, February 13, 2017, from 1-2 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home. A Memorial Service followed at 2 p.m. with Rev. J.B. Hays officiating.

Marjorie was born on June 3, 1940, in Marks to Charlie Sanford Ray and Rhoda Rico Ray. She married Ottis Hankins on November 6, 1958 in Marks. Marjorie was the secretary for Hankins Body Shop for 30 years in Cleveland. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Marjorie loved working in the yard and cooking. Her passion in life was loving and caring for her family. Her joy and main goal in life was to make a comfortable home for her children and family. Ever the optimist, Marjorie could always find the good in everything.

The family would like to give special thanks to Marjorie and Ottis' neighbors, family and friends for their extended support during her illness.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents Charlie Sanford Ray and Rhoda Rico Ray; her son Gordon Ray Hankins; her sister Edra Willis; and her brother James "Jimmy" Edward Ray.

Marjorie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ottis Hankins of Cleveland; daughter, Tracy (Keith) Rosson of Portland, AR; daughter, Stephanie (Wes) Shive of Southaven; sister, Joyce Brown of Marks; brother, Royce Ray of Lambert, MS; Sister, Evelyn Gardner of Marks; sister, JoAnne O'neal of Olive Branch; and four grandchildren Davis Hankins, Lauren (Pierce) Williams, Parker Rosson and Olivia Shive.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Marjorie's honor to: Chi Alpha Campus Ministries, c/o Pierce and Lauren Williams #287193, 1445 N. Booneville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802.

