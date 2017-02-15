Kathryne "Kathy" Elizabeth Hill Bills, 64, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 17, 2017, from noon-2 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Lehrton Cemetery. Rev. Robert Haney will be officiating the services.

Kathryne was born on February 27, 1952, to Otis Hill Sr. and Kathryne Weeks Hill in Yazoo City. She attended Cleveland High School. Kathryne later married Billy Ray Bills on September 3, 1973. She loved working in the yard and attending to her flowers. Kathryne was a member of Ruleville Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren, her family and her canine friend Gigi as well as her cat Shady Baby.

The family would like to give special thanks to Kathryne's caregiver Deana Harbour, Grace Hospice and her nurse with Grace Hospice Susan Hays.

Kathryne was preceded in death by her parents Otis L. Hill Sr. and Kathryn Weeks Hill.

Kathryne is survived by her husband of 43 years Billy Ray Bills of Cleveland; son, Jeff Ferguson of Cleveland; daughter Jessica Bills of Cleveland; brother Otis Hill Jr. of Cleveland; brother Dan Hill of Cleveland; brother-in-law Terry Bills of Star, ID; granddaughter Mason Ferguson of Cleveland; grandson Hayden Bills of Cleveland; granddaughter Mia Ferguson of Brookhaven; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Colby Parker, Ty Holder, Peyton Chambers, David "Tubby" Marlow, Davin Parker and Billy Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Mallette and Kevin Bedingfield.

Memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation PO Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502.

