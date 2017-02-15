Evie Lee Bowen, 88, of Boyle passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Haney officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery.

Mrs. Bowen was born in Dothan, AL, on January 29, 1929, to William Jason Watford and Marry Allen Langley Watford. In 1947, she married John Melvin Bowen in Greenville. In support of her husband who was in World War II veteran and purple heart recipient, Mrs. Bowen was an active member of the Women’s VFW and American Legion. Mrs. Bowen was talented in crocheting, and she enjoyed playing Bingo, and catfishing on the Mississippi River with her husband.

She is preceded in death by her parents William Jason Watford and Marry Allen Langley Watford; husband John Melvin Bowen Sr.; sisters Frances Irby, Linthis Johnson, Ruby Von Seal and Johnny Ruth Aderholt; and brothers John D. Watford, Orson Watford and Lloyd Watford.

Mrs. Bowen is survived by her children John M. Bowen Jr. (Linda) of Skene, Joyce Marie Turner (Charles) of Greenwood, James S. Bowen of West and Sandra Bowen of Kevil, KY; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Pallbearers will be Jason Bowen, Cecil Barnett, Michael Bowen, Terry Bowen, James Sedric Bowen Jr., and Cody Bowen.

