“Margaret” Anneita Biggers Moreland, 79, of Metairie, LA, passed away February 2, 2017.

Anneita was a lifelong teacher and educator and was the director of the Rocking Horse Ranch Pre-School and the owner/principal of Moreland Private School in Jefferson Parish as well as a teacher in the Jefferson Parish School system. An avid reader, lover of the opera, and devoted “Who Dat,” Anneita will be missed by a loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Alta Mae Biggers, her brother Joseph W. Biggers and her grandson,Joey Moreland.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years Charles Robert Moreland; and children Connie Hedges of Logansport, IN; Glenda Barkate (James) of Metairie, LA; and Lloyd Harold Moreland II (Erin) of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren Ronnie Redmann III, Temple Barkate, Charles Hedges, Summer String, Cassie Moreland, Mehgan O’Connor, and Brennan O’Connor; great-grandchildren, Martin Hedges, Kylie, Tyler and Madison Redmann, Bella Moreland, and Arya String; sisters, Verdi Mae Peper (Lavern) of Loganville, WI, Etta Patrick of Rocklin, CA, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside Christian ceremony for family will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at the New Cleveland Cemetery in Cleveland. Rev. Will Wilkerson will officiate the service.

Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home and Cleveland Funeral Home will be handling all arrangements. An online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).