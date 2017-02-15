Luther E. Moore I, 43, of Beulah died Sunday, February 12, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Changing Your World Ministries in Rosedale with Bishop James Moore officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery in Beulah, under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home in Rosedale and beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include wife Tammy Moore of Beulah; son Luther Moore II and Lewterrius Moore, both of Beulah; daughter Ciara Moore of Beulah; parents Ellis and Dorothy Moore, both of Beulah; brothers Frank Taylor of San Antonio, TX, Clifton Taylor and Rufus Taylor, both of Memphis, TN, Tworne Taylor of Olive Branch, Anthony Moore of Mobile, AL, Keith Moore of Birmingham, AL, Ellis Moore Jr and Marvell Moore, both of Chicago, IL; sister Clementine Robinson and Mildred Stanford, both of Rosedale and Jearl Moore of Memphis, TN.

Online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.tlredmonfuneralhome.com.