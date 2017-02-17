Mrs. Martha Ann Lamon Maxwell, 75, of Ruleville passed away February 14, 2017, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville.

Visitation was scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Celebration of Life Services was at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017, at Ruleville United Methodist Church with Rev. Mary Hutson officiating. Interment followed at Lehrton Cemetery.

Mrs. Maxwell was born in Greenville on November 16, 1941, to Hubert “Foot” Lamon and Nina Gertrude Pittman. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Delta State College in 1963, where she was very active in campus activities and was also a charter member of the Gamma Psi Chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority. After graduating, she worked for a while at Henderson Baird, and then for Mississippi Power & Light, which is when she met her soon to be husband, Robert Rule “Bobby” Maxwell, and they were married on September 15, 1972, at the First Baptist Church in Greenville.

During her children’s high school years, Mrs. Maxwell was involved in various activities including the Parents & Teachers Association, “Pick of the Crop” cookbook committee, and was very active in the booster club at North Sunflower Academy. She was also very supportive and active in her children’s 4-H livestock and horse shows and any and all other activities. She loved to play tennis for as long as she was able and still enjoyed watching matches on television. Her adopted Mississippi State Bulldogs football team could not have had a more avid and passionate fan. She was always very vocal whether at a game or watching from home and listening to Jack Cristil on the radio taking her through every glorious or agonizing moment over the years. She would also love to pick her mother up and take her to Benoit Outing Club where they would crappie fish for hours on end, whether they were biting or not, and even though she never really learned to swim she loved every chance she had to go out in a boat on the mighty Mississippi River.

Mrs. Maxwell was a member of various local civic organizations as well as agricultural promotion boards. She very much enjoyed her time as a facilitator for the Pro-Miss Leadership Institute at Mississippi State University, which focused on promoting leadership in rural communities in Mississippi. She was also somewhat active in local and state politics as a way to do what she could to help improve her town, her county, her state, and her home. Mrs. Maxwell was a very proud and active member of the Hush-Puck-A-Haw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She always loved every opportunity to spend time in Natchez and at Rosalie, the antebellum mansion overlooking the Mississippi River that is owned by the MSSDAR. She held several key positions through the years with the DAR including Chapter Treasurer, State Chairman DAR Schools, State Chairman DAR Museum, Conference Registration, Conference Coordinator, MSSDAR Corresponding Secretary, Cameo Society President, NSDAR Platform Committee, NSDAR President General's Reception Room, President of State Chairman's Club, Rosalie Governing Board, State Officers Club President, Chapter Regent, and MSSDAR National Defense Chairman.

She is preceded in death by her parents Hubert “Foot” Lamon and Nina Gertrude Pittman; sister Alice Faye L. French (Fred); and Aunt Adelaide “Hattie” and Uncle Herbert Pittman.

Mrs. Maxwell is survived by her beloved husband Robert Rule “Bobby” Maxwell of Ruleville; children, Robert Rule Maxwell Jr. (Pam) of Cleveland, and Leathe Elizabeth Greenlee (Frank) of Leland; grandchildren Isabell Lamon Greenlee of Leland and John Maxwell Greenlee of Leland; sister Jane Lamon Jones (Jerry) of Kilmichael; sister-in-law Melanie Maxwell Shain (John) of Wayne, PA; and nieces and nephews, David French, Mark French (Lori), Debra French McClain, Brian Jones (Megan), and Andy Jones.

Pallbearers will be Hank Burdine, John Shain, Jerry Jones, Emery Skelton, Tommy Baird, Duke Morgan, Don Blackwood, Braden Rial, and Fletcher Clark.

Memorials may be made to Rosalie and sent to Rosalie Bookkeeper c/o Rosalie Mansion, PO Box 1392, Natchez, MS 39121-1392, or in her name to the Ruleville United Methodist Church.

