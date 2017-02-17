Mr. Allen Dewitt “Speedy” Thornton, 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at Indywood Estates.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Braswell officiating. Interment will in Linn Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Thornton was born in Pace on February 11, 1931, to Harvey Dewitt Thornton and Mollie Morgan Thornton. On March 26, 1954, he married Helen Stark Willis in Rosedale. Mr. Thornton proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He greatly enjoyed his job and was a dedicated service manager for West Implement as well as Wade Incorporated for over 50 years before retiring. In his time off, he could be found umpiring baseball, softball and football games for the Cleveland Park Commission until he was almost 70 years old. His passion for sports was also shown through his continual support of Delta State athletics.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Mollie Thornton; beloved wife Helen Stark Thornton; and siblings Dell Frazier, Harvey “Hot” Thornton, Thomas Eugene “Gene” Thornton, Milton Thornton, and Mary Rigby.

Mr. Thornton is survived by his children Robert Thornton (Wanda) of Winona, Kathy Quarles of Greenville, NC, Charles Leslie Thornton (Mari) of Pensacola, FL, Will Thornton of Cleveland, Scott Thornton (Rebekka) of Bowling Green, MO; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings Christine Mitchell (Harold) of Cleveland, Roy Thornton (Francis) of Jackson, Ray Thornton (Kate) of Arkansas, and Francis Thornton (Ann) of Clarksdale, and Elizabeth “Sookie” Noblin (Donnie) of Tennessee; and a host of nieces and nephews.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.rayfuneralhome.net