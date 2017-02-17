Louis Adam Pongetti, 86, passed away January 30, 2017, in Hemet, CA.

Louis was born November 14, 1929, to Jacondo and Ida Cocchi Pongetti in Webb.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Shelby. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 1:45 p.m. and Mass at 2 p.m. Officiated by Fr. Scott Thomas.

Burial to follow at the Shelby Cemetery under the direction of Ray Funeral Home.

He is survived by brothers Jacob C. Pongetti of West Point, David Pongetti and wife Margie of Florence, AL, Paul James Pongetti o Largo, FL; sister-in-law Elizabeth Pongetti of Shelby; 8 nieces; 7 nephews; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Jacondo Pongetti, mother Ida Cocchi Pongetti, brother Albert J. Pongetti, sister-in-law Teresa Pongetti and niece Linda Pongetti Edwards.

Louis graduated from Shelby High School in 1949 and went on to graduate from Mississippi State College in 1954 in Industrial Management. Following graduation he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and received an Honorable Discharge.

He worked in sales for Anthony Pools until his retirement.