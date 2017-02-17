Menu

Deunta T. Johnson, 32, of Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Shelby

Deunta T. Johnson, 32, of Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Shelby, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Community Chapel AG Church in Shelby with Rev. Anthony Pitts Sr. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Survivors include mother Brenda Scott of Southaven; daughter Tayaria Johnson of Milwaukee; brothers Dexter Smiley of Jackson, Billy Smiley Jr. of Greenville and Billy Jameal Smiley of Atlanta; and sisters Dorian Weatherspoon of Dallas and Ronena Turner of Chicago.

