Deunta T. Johnson, 32, of Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Shelby, died Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Community Chapel AG Church in Shelby with Rev. Anthony Pitts Sr. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Shelby.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Survivors include mother Brenda Scott of Southaven; daughter Tayaria Johnson of Milwaukee; brothers Dexter Smiley of Jackson, Billy Smiley Jr. of Greenville and Billy Jameal Smiley of Atlanta; and sisters Dorian Weatherspoon of Dallas and Ronena Turner of Chicago.