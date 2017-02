John Henry Bell, 79, died Monday, February 13, 2017, at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Apostolic Faith Church with Rev. Terry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Shelby Cemetery under the direction of Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at the funeral home.